Sydney has a new Hamptons-inspired boat ready to dominate your Instagram feed

Think of the wildest boat party you’ve been to in Sydney and now turn the dial up to 11. Two young Northern Beaches guys, Donovan Bliss and Johny De Keghel, have created a floating “luxury beach house”, which is going to make you wish it were beach weather already.

The two-tiered, 200sqm vessel is fitted out with three rustic-chic bars, a grand top deck and spacious white-and-timber accented interior in the style of a luxury, coastal Hamptons mansion. And the best part is that you can hop aboard for as little as $45 thanks to a series of weekly parties with plenty of booze, views and a summer-ready soundtrack.

Photograph: Supplied

The series of summer sessions, Easy Like Sunday, costs from $45pp, including water taxi transfer from Sydney Harbour to the boat (with drink on arrival). If you want an idea of the vibe, one of the parties will have waterside views of the upcoming Harbourlife festival.

Prefer something more sophisticated? The boat is available to hire for private functions, starting from $1,100p/h. Pricey, but it gets you an on-board chef and bartenders to cater your shindig, as well as flexible entertainment options. For private events, the boat can pick up you and your guests from any commercial port in Sydney, as well as 15 outer CBD locations. Once on board, there are plenty of spots fit for lounging in the afternoon sun on the harbour, drink in hand.

Hamptons Sydney’s first weekly event, Easy Like Sunday, is on October 14 (3-7pm) and bookings are now open for private events.

