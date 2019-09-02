Sydney has been named the safest city in Australia

Sydney is Australia’s safest city and the fifth safest in the world, according to The Economist’s 2019 Safe Cities Index. Tokyo took out the top position for the third year in a row, with Singapore, Osaka and Amsterdam making up the other top five safest cities worldwide.

The ranking is judged according to crime rates, public health, digital and infrastructure security, hospital quality, terrorism risk, natural disasters and road traffic deaths, as well as 49 other statistical indicators.

The only other Australian city to make the index, which featured 60 cities from around the world, was Melbourne, which placed 10th. Its score for infrastructure security, health security and digital security matched that of Sydney’s, but it fell short in terms of personal security. Toronto, Washington, Copenhagen and Seoul all placed above Melbourne in the top ten.

You can check out the full Safe Cities Index on The Economist Intelligence Unit's website.

