Two men laugh at each other over a tray of a beer tasters
Photograph: Supplied

Sydney has been voted the eighth best city in the world for beer drinkers

In other news: water is wet

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
As far as breaking news goes, we think we can file this one under the "duh" category, but Sydney has just been voted the eighth best city in the world for beer drinkers, beating out sud-guzzlers of Berlin and Manchester. In a global study conducted by Hey Discount in the UK, based on breweries per capita, it's been found that the Harbour City is up there with the best of them. 

As we Sydneysiders know, it's hard to go thirsty when you've got a craving for a frothy one. Our craft brewery scene is top-notch, so it's no surprise (but still nice) that we've been recognised for our fondness of a cold one.

The top spot went to Edinburgh, which probably played a hand in the Scottish city taking out number one in the Time Out Best Cities in the World index, with Vancouver named as runner up. 

Want to see what all the fuss is about? Check out Sydney's best craft breweries here.

