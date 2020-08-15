Sydney has scored a huge immersive Van Gogh exhibition originally bound for Melbourne

Sydney’s art lovers were probably feeling a little disappointed last November when it was announced that an innovative digital gallery space in Melbourne would be hosting an internationally acclaimed, immersive exhibition celebrating the masterpieces of Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh. It was intended to mark the opening of the cutting-edge, 2000-square-metre digital art gallery the Lume, located in the Victorian capital’s south.

However, due to the ongoing lockdown conditions currently in effect in Melbourne, a touring version of the Van Gogh Alive exhibition will instead make its Australian debut at Sydney’s Royal Hall of Industries in the Entertainment Quarter next month.

The show will feature dynamic projections of van Gogh’s most beloved paintings that will shift in sync to a soundtrack while specially formulated aromas are released to fully immerse visitors in a powerful multi-sensory experience. The scale of the show is truly mind-boggling, with the projections covering a space equivalent to more than 30 IMAX cinema screens.

Van Gogh Alive opens on September 18, and while tickets are not yet available for purchase, you can still sign up to a waitlist to be notified when they go on sale.

