The Darlo's back, joyously rebirthing the Eternity Playhouse with a cornucopia of live performance

Spring has sprung, and the Darlinghurst Theatre Company is in full Bloom. The Eternity Playhouse will unfurl into the new normal with what’s been loving dubbed as a ‘carnival of radical delight’. Combing live music, queer culture, uproarious stand-up, fierce debate and fine dining, it also marks the return of live performance to the Burton Street auditorium (though the Darlinghurst treated us to a short stint of cabaret in Two Trout restaurant earlier in the year).

The brainchild of co-artistic director Amylia Harris, Bloom teams the Darlo with Great Southern Nights, the Sedition Arts Festival and the People of Cabaret, an organisation amplifying the voices of people of colour. “It’s a rolling program that can adapt to the changing tide of government restrictions,” Harris says. “The world has changed and, as an arts organisation, we must listen and respond. We can’t simply pick up where we left off. It’s time to explore the new normal… we have to embrace the opportunities we have right now.”

It begins on October 29 with the piano bar-style Thirsty Thursdays (also on November 5), a musical soiree served up with a three-course dinner, as hosted by the ever-dapper Andrew Bukenya, accompanied by special guests. Then you can indulge in a very queer Halloween with the spiderweb-spun Resurrection Ball, transforming the Darlo auditorium through dark magic. Your spooky emcee will be self-styled “gutsy immigrant-carny scumbag of your wettest and weirdest dreams,” Marlena Dalí, with help from DJs Dunny Minogue, Estée Louder and Sveta.

Elsewhere, Miss Cairo presents Miss Kaly and Mama Alto (via Zoom) in a showcase of trans fabulousness Where’s the T? And comedy meets lip-synching mastery in gender-diverse pageant Kings, Queens & Jokers. Hosted by Malcom XY, the magnificence continues with Frida Deguise, Suren Jayemanne and King Latin Lover.

Halloween can’t steal all the scary stuff, with Friday the 13th (of November) launching burlesque sensation Spook Show. Combining death-defying circus performance art, drag and decolonised narratives, the ridiculously good line-up includes Felicia Foxx, circus bad boy Dale Woodbridge-Brown, Victoria Falconer, Demon Derriere and Euthan Asian.

If you haven’t heard the smooth sounds of the sublime Odette yet, run, don’t walk to book tickets to her Great Southern Nights gig. Book of Mormon star Elenoa Rokobaro leads a jamming band through renditions of Etta James, Beyoncé and Alicia Keys on November 21, and we’re all about that brass with stomping Hot Potato Band. It all comes to a head on November 28 with Bev Kennedy, Daniel Belle, Andrew Bukenya and Robert McDougall in the four-way Show Stoppers. So get set for a wild ride, jump to it and dive in here for the full line-up. Get ready to shake off those cobwebs in style.

