Sydney is getting a spectacular new skate park next year

Sydney skaters of all ages and abilities will soon be able to show off their tricks at a new skate park thanks to the City of Sydney.

Sydney Park in Alexandria is getting a modern skating plaza, following on from upgraded skate parks in Redfern, Waterloo, Surry Hills and Annandale. Lord Mayor Clover Moore said, “We have a large skating community in our city so it’s vital we provide the spaces for them to play and practise.”

The new skate park, which is due to be completed in 2020, will cater for people of all levels, and it’ll be accessible to wheelchair users.

The new park plaza will feature low-level obstacles and a beginner bowl for young skaters to find their feet, and a large bowl with a depth of up to three metres for the skillful skaters, scooters and BMX bikers.

Image: Group GSA and CONVIC

Skaters fond of backyard ramps will find themselves a new and improved social space to roll out with speed. The new attraction will boast a street-style smooth surface of ledges, steep walls and ramps. And, as part of the overall transformation, Sydney Park will get new picnic and shaded areas for the general public.

Work is already underway and the new skate park is expected to be completed by mid-2020.

Sydney Park, 416 Sydney Park Rd, Alexandria 2015.

