Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Three friends at a street festival
Photograph: Katherine Griffiths

Sydney is in the top-10 safest and happiest destinations in the world

We rank sixth city for happiness and 9th for safety, according to new data

Written by
Alice Ellis
Advertising

OK, so Melbourne may be the ‘Friendliest City in the World’, according to recent data – but Sydney has ranked in the top 10 global cities when it comes to both safety and happiness. International health insurance company William Russell did a big data dive to discover where some of the most commonly visited cities rank when it comes to ‘friendly factors’, such as safety and happiness. When it comes to safety, Sydney ranks at number nine. Better still, we landed in spot six for happiness.

William Russell says the safety levels in a city came down to many factors, including whether it’s all good to walk around alone at night, worries about violent attacks, and crime levels. But we might be able to blame funnel webs and sharks for pushing us down to ninth spot on the safety charts – our ‘dangerous flora and fauna’ was noted, and is a possible reason we were beaten by the likes of Taipei, Tokyo and Prague, who nabbed the top three spots.

When it came to happiness, their data was based on residents’ self-reports of their own quality of life and how much they enjoy being in their city. Copenhagen, Stockholm and Toronto took spots one, two and three, respectively.

But, alas, it was fellow Aussie city Melbourne that topped the ‘friendly list’. And hey, we’ll give it to them. They’re a nice bunch. 

Looking for happy hours in this cheery city of ours? Here are our picks of Sydney’s happiest hours.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!