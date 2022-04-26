Sydney
Making a gin at Jacoby's Enmore
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best happy hours in Sydney

These daily deals will ensure you've got change from your note to get some snacks too

Written by
Time Out editors
Sure, you can walk into most bars and pubs in the early hours of the evening and score a cut-price schooner or a cheap glass of house savvy b, but where are the happy hours you should really spend your hard-earned dollarydoos? We've rounded up the best ones across the city where the bang for your buck goes beyond your glass. 

After more fun for less? Here's our guide to the best free things to do in Sydney and Sydney's best cheap eats.

Thirsty for more? Here are the best bars in Sydney right now – ranked!

Untied
Photograph: Alana Dimou

Untied

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Barangaroo

This modern Australian rooftop bar located smack bang in the middle of Barangaroo is all about slinging tropical cocktails in an open-air environment. They're also into keeping things cheap and cheerful between 4-6pm, Monday through Friday, with $7 beers, wines and house spirits.

Read more
Goros
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Goros

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4

This technicolour karaoke and sake joint is well known for boozy and blurry nights but did you also know it has one of the coolest happy hours in the city? Among the regular deals, you can get $10 sake bangers on Friday and Saturdays, $15 cocktails on Thursdays and one dollar dumplings with Wu Tangy beers on Wednesdays. 

Read more
Book online
The Rook
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Rook

  • Bars
  • Sydney
  • price 1 of 4

No trip to the CBD would be complete without a bevvie on a rooftop bar, and the Rook is taking the squeeze out of your knockoff. They're slinging $5 beers and wines, alongside ten dollar spritzes from 4-6pm, Monday to Saturday. Then between 6-7pm, they keep the party going with $8 gins.

Read more
Jacoby's
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Jacoby's

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Enmore
  • price 2 of 4

Infuse your after work drinks with some vacation vibes at this Enmore bar from 5-7pm every week day. They'll pour you a half priced beer, $5 house wines and spirits and a $15 cocktail of the week.

Read more
Hubert
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Hubert

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Sydney

Head in early and sidle up at the bar from 4-6pm and you can order a shiraz, riesling or G&T for just five bones or a $10 Negroni (they're usually $22), along with a cut-price bar snack menu, which includes $3 devilled eggs, $5 pâté and a $10 burger.

Read more
Buy ticket
Beer DeLuxe
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Beer DeLuxe

  • Bars
  • Darling Harbour

Beer DeLuxe offers the ultimate mate's rates for their happy hours, which run from 4-6pm, Monday to Friday. That means all tap beers and glasses of house wine are two for the price of one. Every day they have different food specials, including cheap schnitty, pizza, steak and beer combos. 

Read more
Book online
The Carrington - Surry Hills
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Carrington - Surry Hills

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

This Bourke Street boozer has a $6 beer, wine and sparking happy hour from 4-6pm, Monday through Friday. You'll also find weekly cheap eats including steak, pasta and burgers, depending on which day you're in. 

Read more
The Forresters
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The Forresters

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills

This Surry Hills stalwart will pour you a $5 schooner or vino from 4-6pm every weekday. They will also flip you a $10 burger and throw in free pool on Wednesdays. 

Read more
Fratelli Fresh
Photograph: supplied

Fratelli Fresh

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Sydney

Ever wanted non-stop charcuterie? These sprawling Italian restaurants will serve you antipasti boards, cheap pizzas, $8 cocktails, $20 cocktail jugs, and a whole swathe more every weekday from 3-6pm.

Read more
Book online
Shakespeare Hotel

Shakespeare Hotel

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

This reliable, cut-price boozer in Surry Hills is known for its generous and affordable pub food but they've also got $5 house beers, wines and spirits, and $5.50 craft beers every day from 4-6pm.

Read more
