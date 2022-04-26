The best happy hours in Sydney

Sure, you can walk into most bars and pubs in the early hours of the evening and score a cut-price schooner or a cheap glass of house savvy b, but where are the happy hours you should really spend your hard-earned dollarydoos? We've rounded up the best ones across the city where the bang for your buck goes beyond your glass.

