Sydney just scored a huge new electro music venue right by the harbour waters in Balmain

Sydney was once the cruise capital of Australia, but since international passenger vessels have been banned from the harbour, much of the infrastructure built to support inbound cruisers has been collecting dust. One such location is Terminal 4 at the White Bay Cruise Terminal in Balmain, but a new venture is aiming to breathe new life into the space by making it a pop-up electro music hub just in time for summer.

Photograph: Supplied/Jordan Munns

With views over Glebe Island, Port Jackson and the waterways of Darling Harbour, the new electro venue – also known as T4 – is the brainchild of Unlimited Group, who have plenty of experience filling floors at festivals like Beyond the Valley, Grapevine Gathering and Wildlands, as well as Melbourne’s electronic music hub Xe54. In partnership with Niche Productions, a lineup of summer gigs is on the way, and while details of headliners is yet to drop, Untitled has said to expect “first-class local and international artists.” Colour us intrigued!

Photograph: Supplied/Jordan Munns

While gigs won't be playing at night in this ritzy residential corner of Sydney, you can expect some big day parties that will be making the most of the location right by the water.

