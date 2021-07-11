Sydney lockdown 'highly unlikely' to be lifted July 16

As NSW recorded its worst daily Covid-19 case figures in more than a year – 77 community transmission cases plus one death in hospital of a woman in her 90s – premier Gladys Berejiklian said she wanted Sydneysiders to prepare for lockdown orders to be extended for a third time. “The numbers aren’t going in the right direction. That’s pretty obvious to everybody,” Berejiklian said.

“Given where we’re at and given the lockdown was supposed to be lifted on Friday, everybody can tell it’s highly unlikely at this stage, given where the numbers are. The length of the lockdown is dependent on all of us.”

The current stay-at-home orders in place for Greater Sydney had originally been due to lift on July 9, before being extended to July 16 last week.

The premier added that daily cases were likely to exceed 100 in the coming days and that the majority of cases were still emerging from extended family groups in southwest Sydney. Tradies who are visiting multiple construction sites around the city were also identified as being an at-risk group.

On July 10, a new lockdown rule was added to the existing restrictions, stating that proof of address is required if Sydney residents are exercising outdoors or “leaving home for recreation.". Gary Warboys, deputy secretary of police for New South Wales, said “proof of address” did not have to be an official ID like a driver's licence.

