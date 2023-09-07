Sydney Opera House has ranked in the top 10 most photogenic cultural World Heritage sites

We’ve always known Sydney is one gorgeous gal, with historic landmarks, world-class architecture and golden beaches. And now there’s a top-10 list that confirms just how photogenic our favourite icon, the Sydney Opera House, is. OK, so the rankings have been released by Betway – but they’ve done a sweep of Instagram and based the rankings off how many people around the world have posted photos of different cultural World Heritage sites.

Our Opera House made the top 10 most 'grammed sites, on a list that also includes the Taj Mahal, the Statue of Liberty, Machu Picchu and Stonehenge. No small feat, considering there are more than 1,000 World Heritage sites across the world.

Here’s the full list, including of number of hashtags each location has clocked:

Taj Mahal - 2,391,689 Versailles - 2,299,794 Statue of Liberty - 2,256,201 Machu Picchu - 2,213,736 Petra - 1,688,229 Angkor Wat - 1,647,787 Acropolis - 1,565,916 Chichen-Itza - 1,070,985 Sydney Opera House - 1,014,401 Stonehenge - 883,559

While those numbers might put your personal social media engagement to shame, Sydneysiders are lucky that we can head on over to say hi to the Jørn Utzon-designed white sails – which tourists travel to the other side of the world to see – pretty much any time we like. Next time you’re by the harbour, show her some love and post a pic.

These stories are popping off at the moment: