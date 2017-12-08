Sydney Opera House’s sails will light up as a shimmering rainbow tonight

Marking yesterday’s momentous news – the passing of marriage equality into law, the Sydney Opera House is showing its support and jubilation with a gloriously gay glittering rainbow.

Minister for the arts Don Harwin says there the illumination is “powerful because of the strong public support for same-sex marriage shown by many of the resident companies based at the Sydney Opera House.”



He’s talking about Australian Chamber Orchestra, Bangarra Dance Theatre, Bell Shakespeare, Opera Australia, Sydney Theatre Company and the Australian Ballet, who publicly stated their support for marriage equality.

Looking at the Sydney Opera House from the Harbour Bridge, you’ll see the sails lit up pink. From the steps of the House, you’ll see the shimmering rainbow on the Bennelong sail.

Sydney Opera House’s sails usually light up at sunset for the Badu Gili daily light projections.

