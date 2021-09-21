Sydney
Friends having a picnic
Photograph: Helena Lopes/Pexels

Sydney parks are getting more bins and portaloos to keep up with picnickers' full bladders

No more ducking behind a tree to take a leak, ok?

Written by
Maxim Boon
When NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced picnics for five fully vaccinated adults as the long-promised reward for the state reaching six million jabs in arms, many people were pretty underwhelmed. Despite this, Sydneysiders are taking up the chance to have a pinnic with their mates in their droves, so much so in fact, that public loos and bins aren’t coping with the increased demand. In fact, picnickers who are ducking discreetly behind an opportune tree to spend a penny could become a health risk. 

To make sure Sydney’s parks remain picnic ready, the City of Sydney will be rolling out additional portaloos and bins, so no more taking a leak on some poor tree, you grubs! Sydney mayor Clover Moore also called on Sydneysiders to keep the city council abreast of any rubbish buildup. “While we’re doing all we can to keep our parks clean, please do what you can to help too! Report an issue when bins are overflowing and consider taking rubbish away with you if bins are full,” she wrote in an Instagram post on September 20.

Ready to get four of your fully-vaxxed mates together for a picnic? Check out these top spots for a sanga in the sun in Sydney.

