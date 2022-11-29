Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Socceroos Fifa World Cup
Photograph: Lee Davelaar

Sydney pubs will rage all night with extended opening hours for Socceroos FIFA match

Licensed venues can host football fans from 2am as they watch Australia take on Denmark

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

What a day to be a sports fan! Licensed NSW venues will be allowed to stay open if they are broadcasting the soccer (fine, football). The Australia vs Denmark match kicks off at 2am AEDT on Thursday, December 1. It's a particularly big-deal game, because the Socceroos have already won a game, so they're still in the running to make the final 16.

The NSW Government has granted special trading extensions from midnight til 5am so that Sydneysiders can watch grown men run around for a while and sometimes score a goal!

The extended trading hours will also apply to the grand final, with venues able to open from 10pm on December 18, through to 5am on December 19.

It's basically government permission to pull an all-nighter. Bloody, cheers as to that!

Is your local showing the FIFA World Cup? Check out which Sydney venues are gonna be up all night here.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!