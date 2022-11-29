Sydney pubs will rage all night with extended opening hours for Socceroos FIFA match

Licensed venues can host football fans from 2am as they watch Australia take on Denmark

What a day to be a sports fan! Licensed NSW venues will be allowed to stay open if they are broadcasting the soccer (fine, football). The Australia vs Denmark match kicks off at 2am AEDT on Thursday, December 1. It's a particularly big-deal game, because the Socceroos have already won a game, so they're still in the running to make the final 16.

The NSW Government has granted special trading extensions from midnight til 5am so that Sydneysiders can watch grown men run around for a while and sometimes score a goal!

The extended trading hours will also apply to the grand final, with venues able to open from 10pm on December 18, through to 5am on December 19.

It's basically government permission to pull an all-nighter. Bloody, cheers as to that!

Is your local showing the FIFA World Cup? Check out which Sydney venues are gonna be up all night here.