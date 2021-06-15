Sydney roaster Stitch Coffee has released clever coffee drip bags for fresh brews minus the fuss

You're not ready to abandon the idea of a freshly brewed coffee, but the levels of effort you're willing to put into securing one are definitely more in the spoonful-of-clumpy-Blend-43-at-the-back-of-the-office-cupboard range. Lucky for you, oh pauper with princely tastes, we've got just the thing. Stitch Coffee, a Sydney-based specialty coffee brand with a roaster in Alexandria, sells ethically-sourced single origins and blends in whole bean form, ground, in pods, or – relevantly – in cute little drip bags.



The drip bags are ideal for the fresh-brewed experience, minus the faff. Just tear one open, balance it on your mug with the ingenious paper handles attached, and pour over some boiling water. The coffee then blooms, releasing that aroma that makes life worth living, and drips into your mug. Easy. You can get bags with Rwanda Mbilima Peaberry beans, a Higgs Field blend or an Isshu-kan box with a couple of select single-origin blends.



While Stitch has been selling its wares online and wholesale since 2015, it has just opened a flagship store and café at Broadway. There, you can try all of its coffees before you buy them, as well as explore its filter bar and try its range of organic teas. Be sure to pick up some biodegradable matcha pods, brew pots, pour-over kettles, French presses and more while you're there.



Check out Stitch Coffee's concept space at 80 Bay Street – or buy any of its products online.

