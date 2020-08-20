Sydney set to be pummelled by blustering winds

As anyone who has stepped outside today (or heard their windows rattling away) can tell you, Sydney’s run of relatively mild winter weather is blowing over. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued strong wind warnings for today (Thursday, August 20) and tomorrow (Friday, August 21) for Sydney and much of the New South Wales east coast.

An earlier issued severe weather warning has this afternoon been cancelled – a vigorous cold front which swept across the eastern districts of NSW yesterday has now moved into the Tasman Sea – however blustering winds are still expected. The Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Illawarra Coast and Batemans Coast can expect a battering tomorrow along with Sydney's coastline. Check out the Bureau of Meteorology website for any further updates and advice from the State Emergency Service.

Saturday is expected to be another windy one, with snow expected in the Blue Mountains National Park and temperatures dropping to a nippy three degrees there – so brace for an icy sting to that wind too.

