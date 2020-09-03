Sydney Tower’s revolving restaurant has just had a multimillion-dollar refurb

Revolving restaurants may have been de rigueur in the ‘80s, but the appeal of carousel dining has somewhat lost its novelty in the ensuing 40 years. Hoping to breathe new life into Sydney Tower’s revolving fine-diner, Trippas White Group has been hard at work over the past few months giving the interiors of the Golden Bucket a $12-million dollar revamp. Three new venues will open within weeks later this month, and the first renders of the new decor show the once-dated eatery transformed into a sleek, chic yet modern affair.

On September 25, Infinity will welcome its first guests to the space previously occupied by 360 Bar and Dining. With a broadly ‘modern Australian’ menu, devised by head chef Mike Dierlinger – formerly of Ross Lusted’s multi-hatted but now sadly closed The Bridge Room – diners can expect local produce to feature heavily “with an international twist”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Infinity at Sydney Tower (@infinitysydneytower) on Sep 2, 2020 at 12:12am PDT



Located on the top floor of the tower, Bar 83 will become the highest cocktail lounge in the city when it opens later this year, offering uninterrupted views (save for a sliver of sky claimed by the new Crown Resort tower at Barangaroo) of the full 360-degree Sydney panorama, 83 floors above street level. One floor below this, SkyFeast will offer a more casual, buffet-style all-you-can-eat dining options, and is also set to launch later this year.

Hungry now? Head to one of the 50 best restaurants in Sydney.

Share the story