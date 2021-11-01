2021 has struck again, with yum cha institution Marigold announcing overnight that it will be closing its doors for good on December 5. A statement issued on the Marigold website cites the deep impact that the pandemic has had on daily trade and function bookings, as well as an expansion of the neighbouring Citymark Building, as the primary reasons for its closure. “The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, work and travel. Sadly, it has also hit Marigold’s function business and weekday trading,’" the announcement continues. “It is time to say goodbye.”

For more than 39 years, over three locations, Marigold has been serving up some of Sydney’s most beloved yum cha Its first iteration was a Hong Kong-style Chinese restaurant at 299 Sussex Street in 1982, before launching a sister restaurant, Regal, from 1986 for nearly 20 years. The two-level George Street incarnation has attracted generations of diners over the decades, reflecting that “the children and grandchildren of our customers have grown up with us and held their milestone celebrations in the restaurant”.

While we may still hold out hope for a Golden Century-esque eleventh hour rescue, now is the time to say thanks and head to the George Street dining hall for one last serve of fluffy pork buns, sticky har gow and a mango pancake or two (or three). Marigold will continue service until December 5.