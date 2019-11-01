Sydney Zoo unveils Australia’s largest reptile and nocturnal animal habitat

While Sydney Zoo’s developers are still keeping schtum about when exactly the city’s newest visitor attraction will open to the public (they say before the end of 2019, although a specific date remains under wraps), activity at the Western Sydney wildlife park has been ramping up in recent months.
The latest announcement has revealed a sneak peek at one of the zoo’s key exhibits: a reptile and nocturnal animal house that is the largest of its kind in the country. More than 40 species of reptiles, including the world’s top two most venomous snakes – the inland taipan and eastern brown snake – as well as Australia’s largest monitor lizard, the perentie, have also arrived at their new, purpose-built home.
The newly completed building is also one of Australia’s first green roof habitats, featuring a range of native grasses. As well as blending seamlessly into the local landscape, this green-roof design also helps regulate temperature and noise – important concerns for the nocturnal and reptilian residents within.
Last month, the Bungarribee-based zoo welcome a menagerie of exotic animals, including tigers, cheetahs, zebras, hyenas, chimpanzees baboons and orang-utans. When Sydney Zoo opens, more than 2000 fauna from around the world will be on display.