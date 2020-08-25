Sydney's Crown announces three swanky new eateries, which will open this summer

A few more names have been added to the all-star restaurant lineup that's already been locked in for Barangaroo's hulking Crown Sydney casino complex. The tower, which is currently under construction, will hold a hotel, a casino, a spa, a dining precinct and luxury apartments when it opens its doors in December 2020 – and will now also also host the Cantonese cuisine-inspired restaurant Silks, waterfront lobby bar TWR and Epicurean, an open-air eatery.



These venues join an impressive a mix of eateries. Internationally acclaimed chef Nobu Matsuhisa will open his third Australian restaurant, while English chef Clare Smyth will open On Core, and Alessandro Pavoni will take the helm of a’Mare.

At Silks, regional Cantonese cuisine is the star. With traditional, fine culinary techniques, the restaurant will cater to Sydneysiders' love of yum cha with menu items like scallop and lemon myrtle dumplings, lobster cheong fung, and sea urchin dumplings. Elevated platforms around the venue will look out over the expanse of the city and even across to the Blue Mountains – whose earthy, natural beauty inspired the décor of Silks' interior. TWR is an upscale lobby bar, boasting all the swank and sexiness you'd expect – with an interior by New York designers Meyer Davis, it's all about sophistication and great cocktails. At Epicurean, cooking and entertainment merge into one, with nine live kitchens inside the restaurant. And did we mention there's a chocolate fountain?



