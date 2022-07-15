Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Waldorf Astoria Sydney tower render
Render: Lendlease

Sydney’s first Waldorf Hotel will be part of a multibillion-dollar Circular Quay development

It will be the first Australian location for the world-famous luxury hotel brand

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

More details have been revealed about the first Australian outpost for the legendary luxury hotel brand the Waldorf Astoria. It was already known that the new five-star accommodations would be located at 1 Alfred Street, otherwise known as Gold Fields House, which has sat unused on one of the most coveted real estate locations in Australia, by Circular Quay, since 2018, when a fire gutted a previous development project on the site. Now it’s been announced that the latest holder of the deeds, Lendlease, has partnered with Mitsubishi Estate Asia to realise a $3 billion venture to transform the 4,000-square-metre block currently on the footprint into one of Australia’s best luxury hotels.

The Waldorf Astoria Sydney will boast uninterrupted views of Sydney Cove, the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, and it will be the latest major development to join a roster of upgrade projects that include pedestrianising part of the Cahill Expressway and updating the ferry wharves at Circular Quay. The hotel will be designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates and feature 220 rooms, as well as in-house restaurants and bars. A second tower will also be constructed on the site at 1 Alfred Street, designed by Australian architect Kerry Hill, and will feature luxury residences spread over 59 levels. It is expected to open early in 2025.

Want a luxurious stay now? Check in to one of Sydney's very best luxury hotels.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.