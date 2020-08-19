Sydney's getting a brand new inner-city public art installation

Come next week, South Eveleigh will be graced with a brand new, expansive public artwork by renowned Australian artist and architect, Chris Fox. Fox is all about doing things on a grand scale – you can get a sense of what this new work will be like from his previous transformation of Wynyard Station's escalators into an artwork titled Interloop – and his latest venture is no different.

In his newest work, Interchange Pavilion, Fox draws from the area's history of rail travel to create a public installation using a frankly dizzying amount of material – think 250 metres of stainless steel ground rails, 15 tonnes of robotically moulded reinforced concrete and 1400 pieces of hardwood – to create a huge, 350-square-metre piece. The arcs and dips of the piece are intended to reflect the criss-crossing geometry of railroad intersections – where trains change course or continue straight ahead. Situated in Eveleigh's Village Square, the artwork is intended to represent the identity of the area as a meeting point, for people to come together and then diverge in their individual trajectories.

Interchange Pavilion is part of a wider contemporary public art program at South Eveleigh curated by the newly reopened Carriageworks. It will be open to the public from the afternoon of Tuesday, August 25.





