If you commute via Wynyard, a little art has just been added to your daily journey.

A major new work called Interloop has been installed over the weekend, created out of more than 50 meters of heritage wooden-stepped escalators built for the station in 1931. Sydney artist Chris Fox engineered the structure so that four escalator tracks hang via steel beams, twisting together over the heads of commuters.

The sculpture, sitting above four escalators linking York Street to the station's main concourse level, took 12 weeks to build (more than a kilometer of welding was required!). However, it was installed in an intensive 48-hour period across the weekend.

Interloop appeared without a whole lot of fanfare, with commuters this morning surprised to discover the trippy, surreal installation. Images started popping up online, even leading some to question whether the images were a hoax:

Well we can confirm that it's all real.

And now we have to add a train station to the list of Sydney's must-visit public art locations.

Photograph: Josh Raymond

