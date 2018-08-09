Sydney's getting an outdoor Motown and disco concert this summer

The Domain is about to get a workout once the balmy weather hits and we're not referring to the lunch-break soccer set. Announced today, Sydney Summer Series is a new suite of outdoor concerts that will liven up the parkland throughout January. Their first offering is a real doozy, with key players of Motown and disco history coming to play all of their glorious hits back to back on January 12.

The first Summer Series line-up reads like the back of a legends of disco compilation record: Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon are coming, performing all the Jacksons hits like ‘Can You Feel It’, ‘Blame It On The Boogie’, and 'Dance Machine', and hopefully delivered in matching sequin-lapel jackets. Gloriously cheesy party-starters Kool and the Gang will also be playing live, alongside the purveyors of irresistible hits 'I'm So Excited', 'Jump (For My Love)', and 'Automatic', the Pointer Sisters.

Turning the Domain into an RSL on a Saturday night will be the Village People, YMCA-ing to your heart’s content, and absolute disco royalty Sister Sledge will be convincing everyone that ‘We Are Family’. Opening the whole soul shebang is Sounds of the Supremes, who’ll be celebrating the trio’s greatest tracks from the '60s and '70s.

This is only the first of what Time Out has been told is a series of themed outdoor concerts happening throughout January – this iteration has nailed disco and Motown, so watch this space for more genre-based announcements.

Tickets go on sale for the first Sydney Summer Series on Tue Aug 14 at 10am and you can buy them here.

Want to dance to the Pointer Sisters sooner? Hit up one of these 5 retro dancefloors in Sydney, or you're bound to find the disco groove you need at one of the best queer pubs and clubs in Sydney.