The best gay and queer pubs, bars and clubs in Sydney

Head to one of these popular LGBTQIA+ spaces for a good time

From the historical drag palace to subterranean digs – we've got you covered for where to go for a gay old time. These pubs and clubs serve Sydney's LGBTQIA+ communities with open arms, providing safe spaces, thrilling parties and quiet beers with a side of queer most nights of the week.

Honourable mention goes to Oxford Street stalwart Arq, which looks like its closed for good. Pour one out for all those makeouts in the toilets and deep and meaningful chats out back in Trash Alley.

If you're after some outdoor fun, have a look through our list of gay-friendly beaches.

Pop on your ruby slippers and follow us down the yellow brick road, here's where to find rainbow paths and crossings in Sydney.