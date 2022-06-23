The best gay and queer pubs, bars and clubs in Sydney

The launching site from the famous bus journey in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, this pub has been a historical safe space for Inner West LGBTQIA+ communities since the early '80s. Head here for regular drag shows, fabulous food, and a killer subterranean dancefloor. Bring your nan to drag n' dine, or find subversive events like Honcho Disko in the basement.
From the historical drag palace to subterranean digs – we've got you covered for where to go for a gay old time. These pubs and clubs serve Sydney's LGBTQIA+ communities with open arms, providing safe spaces, thrilling parties and quiet beers with a side of queer most nights of the week.
Honourable mention goes to Oxford Street stalwart Arq, which looks like its closed for good. Pour one out for all those makeouts in the toilets and deep and meaningful chats out back in Trash Alley.
If you're after some outdoor fun, have a look through our list of gay-friendly beaches.