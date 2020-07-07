The best easy day hikes near Sydney

The awe-worthy landscapes of New South Wales are a playground for hardcore hikers, where they can test their mettle against some of the most challenging and untamed wilderness in the country. But what if you’re a less seasoned explorer who's not quite ready to go full bush? Fortunately, there are still plenty of opportunities near Sydney for novice hikers to experience the great outdoors without trekking too far from civilisation.

In the national parks that sit on the city’s fringes, you'll find several wonderful hikes that are perfect for those who prefer a relaxed amble to a major expedition. Lace-up those boots, grab a fistful of trail mix, top-up your water bottle and head out on one of these easy day hikes near Sydney.

