Sydney’s stormageddon: wild weather is set to drench the city for at least the next week

Sydney is set to take a battering from a series of storms over the next week and possibly longer. Two severe storm warnings have already been issued for New South Wales, with heavy downpours washing out the sunny season once again due to the influence of the La Niña weather event in the Pacific.

Getting a taste of what’s to come for much of Metropolitan Sydney, the Western Suburbs were hit by heavy hail on February 21. A home in Glenmore Park was destroyed when it was set ablaze by a lightning strike and more than 3000 homes were without power overnight. The city’s west is once again in the path of the storms set to sweep through the city’s far west and on to parts of the Hunter and Illawarra on the 22nd and 23rd. Parts of central Sydney could even experience flash floods, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

Rain is forecast in the Greater Sydney region for the next ten days, with a high chance of lightning and destructive winds, so be sure to invest in a strong umbrella and some gum boots if you plan of venturing outdoors any time soon.

