Sydney's YCK Laneways has been nominated for an international Music Cities Award

The city's newest nightlife precinct in the heart of the CBD has been recognised by the top international gong

Sydney’s new nightlife and entertainment precinct, YCK Laneways, was a big hit with Sydneysiders when it was launched earlier this year in March. Featuring a cluster of the city's best bars, situated on York, Clarence and Kent Streets in the CBD, this bold initiative, developed and delivered in part by Time Out for Business, has now been nominated for an international award for the use of music in the enrichment of local nightlife.

The Music Cities Awards are a global competition to acknowledge and reward the most outstanding applications of music for economic, social and cultural development in cities and places worldwide.

YCK Laneways is nominated in the category of Best Night Time Economy Initiative and is up against nominees from the UK (Bristol Rules safety campaign by Bristol Nights) and Austria (Pilot Project Vienna Club Commission, by Mica – Music Austria).

The category recognises initiatives that have a direct connection to music and are aimed at increasing safety and security, stimulating economic growth, improving public health, and increasing social interactions at night.

The Music Cities Awards are a project by Sound Diplomacy, a London-based consultancy that organises conferences and promotes the belief that music and culture make places better.

Countries represented among Music Cities Awards nominees include Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Kenya, South Africa, Indonesia, Austria, the UK, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Sweden and the US.

YCK Laneways is an association of venues in the York, Clarence and Kent Street area of central Sydney. It was launched in March this year with the help of Time Out for Business and with Time Out as a media partner.

