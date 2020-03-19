Sydneysiders are rallying together in this time of crisis with #viralkindness

The outbreak of COVID-19 has been a challenging time for the community, but it's also brought Australians together (metaphorically, of course) to offer help to those in need. Communities are dropping off postcards offering necessary services to the elderly, infirm, those who are self-isolating because of illness and those who have recently returned home from overseas.

The #viralkindness movement first began in the UK, and has now taken off in Australia. The postcard template allows communities to support each other in this time of crisis, be that by picking up groceries, making deliveries or just offering a phone call to keep each other company in these isolating times.

Becky my wonderful wife came up with a great idea last night, and it's already going viral. Wash your hands, print this, fill it out and pop it in your neighbour's letterbox. Simples. #viralkindness #COVID_19uk #coronavirusuk https://t.co/wnxVhvk742 pic.twitter.com/tnVQMIiSMI — Jonny Green (@MrJonnyGreen) March 13, 2020

You just print off, fill out your details and drop it off around your neighbourhood, ticking the boxes beside what you're able to do for someone else. Or you know, just write the info on a piece of paper, because who has a printer at home these days?

In a time where panic-buying and supermarket brawls have dominated the news cycle, this truly is a sight for sore eyes. And one which, we feel, reflects the true spirit of Sydneysiders.

If you're looking for other ways to help, online Facebook groups have also been set up to share support around Sydney in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out 'Love in the time of covid-19 - Sydney', and 'Covid-19 Inner West mutual aid' for more. It's a tough time for sure, but we've got faith in our city to pull through with kindness.