The latest Sydney events cancelled due to COVID-19
An up-to-date list of the latest Sydney events which have been cancelled due to COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus
Here at Time Out, we're all about helping Sydneysiders experience the best of our incredible city. At the same time, organisers of many large-scale events in Sydney are currently taking appropriate precautions in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and cancelling events in order to protect the public and those involved.
Some of these precautions have now become mandated, as a result of the government's effective ban mass public gatherings across Australia as of the afternoon of March 13. To help keep you up to date, we've collated a list of all the major event cancellations due ot the outbreak of coronavirus in Sydney. We'll endeavour to update this often as new announcements break.
The latest event cancellations
Parramasala: Postponed
Parramasala is a multicultural street festival of parades, dancing and culural activities. The ten-year anniversary event scheduled for this weekend has been called off among escalating advice warning against public gatherings. They said:
"Following significant feedback from communities and growing concerns over COVID-19, the Parramasala Board has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Parramasala Festival. The safety and wellbeing of our communities is of the highest importance to the board, stakeholders and event managers of Parramasala."
No Coal Zone: Postponed
No Coal Zone featuring Jamie xx has be postponed due to government advice regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Out of caution for current public health concerns, travel restrictions and logistics No Coal Zone is postponing tomorrow’s event set to take place in Sydney. This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of ticket holders, Staff and Artists is paramount. Rescheduled dates for the show will be announced soon. We ask that ticketholders retain their tickets as they will be honoured on the new date."
Comedy Steps Up for Bushfire Relief: Cancelled
Comedy Steps Up for Bushfire Relief has been cancelled following advice from the government.
"Due to the announcement by the Australian Government recommending that all non-essential organised gatherings of over 500 people should be cancelled, the Comedy Steps Up For Bushfire Relief gala at Sydney Opera House on Monday 16 March will not proceed. While this is a charity fundraising event, all ticket holders will receive a full refund including booking and payment processing fees. Ticket holders will receive a full refund from the point of purchase, remitted back to the credit card account used to make the original booking. This will be processed as soon as practicable but please allow up to 14 days for this to arrive."
Sydney Royal Easter Show: Cancelled
This massive event has been cancelled for only the second time since it was first held in 1823, the first instance happened during the 1919 Spanish flu epidemic.
Hobart's Dark Mofo: Cancelled
Tasmania’s Dark Mofo festival has a reputation for programming the dark, demented and esoteric with huge success. This year, founder David Walsh released a statement explaining that the festival run out of his museum, MONA, will not be going ahead. He cited his hope that an early cancellation would protect Dark Mofo's longevity in the long-term. Hopefully the Nude Solstice Swim will return next year.