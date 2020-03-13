The latest Sydney events cancelled due to COVID-19 An up-to-date list of the latest Sydney events which have been cancelled due to COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus

Here at Time Out, we're all about helping Sydneysiders experience the best of our incredible city. At the same time, organisers of many large-scale events in Sydney are currently taking appropriate precautions in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and cancelling events in order to protect the public and those involved.

Some of these precautions have now become mandated, as a result of the government's effective ban mass public gatherings across Australia as of the afternoon of March 13. To help keep you up to date, we've collated a list of all the major event cancellations due ot the outbreak of coronavirus in Sydney. We'll endeavour to update this often as new announcements break.