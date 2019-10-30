Sydneysiders can now book e-waste recycling collection via this app

Even those of us with the most sustainable intentions can get confused about recycling. What actually goes into the yellow bin? What do we do with the things that can be recycled, but do not belong in the yellow (or cardboard, or green waste) bin?

A new app called RecycleSmart has stepped up to remedy our waste woes with a handy searchable database that tells you how and where to dispose of hundreds of household items.

To make things even more UberEats era convenient, a pick-up trial of these waste items is being rolled out in Randwick. For $2 per bag, residents can order the door-to-door service via the RecycleSmart app or website and have waste that doesn't belong in the recycling bin (soft plastics, e-waste, old clothes) collected and processed correctly.

This is great news for people with things like old charger cords, deceased sandwich grills, empty printer cartridges, lightbulbs, soiled clothing or old disheveled ziplock bags laying around. Users simply book a pickup and leave the items in a bag outside. RecycleSmart provides their own reusable bags, but for your first pickup you can use any similarly sized shopping bag.

RecycleSmart is also working towards a launch with other councils in the Sydney Area, with a view to take their mission even further throughout Sydney.

