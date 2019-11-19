Taco Bell is opening its first New South Wales outlet next week (and more are on the way)

Juggernaut Tex-Mex franchise Taco Bell announced that it would be opening its first outpost in NSW earlier this year, without divulging the exact date or location of its intended restaurant. Now, the fast-food giant has revealed that it is establishing not one, but two restaurants in New South Wales, with the first opening its doors to the public next week.

After bombarding Queensland with seven outlets over the past two years, the US chain will commence its expansion into NSW with a new outlet in Jesmond Central, Newcastle, opening next Tuesday, November 26, at 10am. The first hungry punters through the door will be able to get their hands on some limited-edition Taco Bell merch as well as the chance to enter a prize draw to win a year’s worth of Mexican-inspired eats.

The second store to open will be in Blacktown, and while the exact opening date is yet to be announced, Taco Bell insists it will be slinging its burritos, nachos, quesadillas and tacos to Blacktowners before the year is out.

If both those locations feel like a long way to trek for some spicy beef and corn chips, more outlets are already in the works, according to Taco Bell, which is aiming to open 50 restaurants across Australia, including several in Sydney city proper, over the next couple of years. This latest attempt to conquer the land Down Under is a defiant rebuttal to its two previous failed attempts to get a foothold in the Australian market in 1980s and ‘90s.

