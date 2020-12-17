Take the scenic route and fly from Sydney to Canberra via seaplane in under an hour

[title]
In news that'll be sweet to the ears of anyone who regularly travels between Sydney and our great capital city, there's now a new way to make your commute.
The first test seaplane flight between Sydney Harbour and Lake Burley Griffin happened on Tuesday of this week, marking the first time that a plane has landed on the picturesque lake. Sydney Seaplanes hopes to make a regular route operational in the first part of 2021, allowing Sydneysiders and Canberrans – or anyone wanting to make the trip – to take off from the the beautiful Empire Lounge in Rose Bay, sip a casual coffee or Champagne before boarding, and strap in for a speedy, 55-minute flight to Canberra.
Once operational details are finalised, the route between Sydney and Canberra is set to operate three times a day. Each trip will feel a little luxurious – not only will you get to take off and land to gorgeous water views, but there'll only be a maximum of 15 passengers per flight. Accordingly, it'll be a little more expensive than a commercial flight, at $300 each way.
While the test flight was a success, the National Capital Authority is still to finish examining the proposal, according to The Guardian. Feedback has been encouraged from the Canberra community.