Sydney Seaplanes Empire Lounge
Photograph: Supplied

Take the scenic route and fly from Sydney to Canberra via seaplane in under an hour

You'll get gorgeous views, top-quality service – and it's not as expensive as you might think

By
Divya Venkataraman
In news that'll be sweet to the ears of anyone who regularly travels between Sydney and our great capital city, there's now a new way to make your commute.

The first test seaplane flight between Sydney Harbour and Lake Burley Griffin happened on Tuesday of this week, marking the first time that a plane has landed on the picturesque lake. Sydney Seaplanes hopes to make a regular route operational in the first part of 2021, allowing Sydneysiders and Canberrans – or anyone wanting to make the trip – to take off from the the beautiful Empire Lounge in Rose Bay, sip a casual coffee or Champagne before boarding, and strap in for a speedy, 55-minute flight to Canberra. 

Once operational details are finalised, the route between Sydney and Canberra is set to operate three times a day. Each trip will feel a little luxurious – not only will you get to take off and land to gorgeous water views, but there'll only be a maximum of 15 passengers per flight. Accordingly, it'll be a little more expensive than a commercial flight, at $300 each way. 

While the test flight was a success, the National Capital Authority is still to finish examining the proposal, according to The Guardian. Feedback has been encouraged from the Canberra community. 

Have you heard? These Sydney bars are doing 50 per cent off drinks and food all January long

