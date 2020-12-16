These eight Sydney bars are doing half-priced food and drinks all January

Head into the venues every day between 5pm and 6pm to take advantage of the happy hour prices

Many look to the start of a new year to kick off a health cleanse. If this is you, I'm afraid you've come to the wrong page, my celery-chomping friend, because this story is all about how all these Sydney pubs and bars are starting 2021 by offering half-price discounts on all food and drink orders this January.

The Happiest Hour in Sydney is a promotion by bars to help locals (and visitors!) return to their favourite watering holes with friends and family. Every day from January 1 to 31, eight bars will be offering 50 per cent off all their food and drink bills between 5pm and 6pm, including Darling Harbour's Cargo Bar, Bungalow 8, the CBD's The Rook, Barangaroo's Untied, the North Shore's Manly Wine, Surry Hills' The Winery, Beer Deluxe on King Street Wharf, the Loft, and Bungalow 8.

The half-priced offer is available to guests as many times as they wish throughout January, so long as they order through either the Australian Venue Co (AVC) app or MrYum Order at Table service when dining in. Consider us sold.