SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
People sitting on wharf
Photograph: Josh Carroll

These eight Sydney bars are doing half-priced food and drinks all January

Head into the venues every day between 5pm and 6pm to take advantage of the happy hour prices

By
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

Many look to the start of a new year to kick off a health cleanse. If this is you, I'm afraid you've come to the wrong page, my celery-chomping friend, because this story is all about how all these Sydney pubs and bars are starting 2021 by offering half-price discounts on all food and drink orders this January. 

The Happiest Hour in Sydney is a promotion by bars to help locals (and visitors!) return to their favourite watering holes with friends and family. Every day from January 1 to 31, eight bars will be offering 50 per cent off all their food and drink bills between 5pm and 6pm, including Darling Harbour's Cargo Bar, Bungalow 8, the CBD's The Rook, Barangaroo's Untied, the North Shore's Manly Wine, Surry Hills' The Winery, Beer Deluxe on King Street Wharf, the Loft, and Bungalow 8

The half-priced offer is available to guests as many times as they wish throughout January, so long as they order through either the Australian Venue Co (AVC) app or MrYum Order at Table service when dining in. Consider us sold. 

Don't have New Year's Eve plans yet? Book an ultra-luxe boat on the harbour this year

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.