Tasmania to open to NSW residents from next Friday

As Victoria records its second day of no new identified cases, borders are opening all around the country. Tasmania announced on Monday, October 26 that it would open to all states this week – with the exception of NSW and Victoria, which had those of us fantasising of a hike up Cradle Mountain or a cultural jaunt around Hobart's Mona a little gutted. But Sydneysiders didn't have to wait too long. Today, premier Peter Gutwein announced that NSW residents are set to be given the green light to travel to the island state from Friday, November 6.

Gutwein said that it was Tasmania's intention to classify NSW as a low risk state, which would allow travellers to cross the border for holidays, work, visiting friends and family, or any other purpose. However, the move remains subject to health advice. Gutwein noted that it would be important that local transmissions in NSW remained low and outbreaks remained contained in the lead-up to this date.



While there has not yet been an announcement regarding when Tasmania's borders will open to Victorians, Gutwein stated that his government was still "targeting December 1," but that this would ultimately depend on the evolving situation there.

Until then, plan your trip to one of these amazing spots where you can feel like you’re overseas without leaving NSW.