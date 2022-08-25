Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Telstra payphone with Wi-Fi
Photograph: Supplied/Telstra

Telstra payphones across Australia are being transformed into free Wi-Fi hotspots

A total of 3,000 of Telstra's network of 12,000 payphones are now Wi-Fi enabled and more will come online over the next year

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

In our modern world of ubiquitous smart devices and 5G connection speeds, you may well have found yourself wondering, who the heck uses payphones anymore? And yet, these relics of yesteryear’s communication conveniences have remained a steadfast staple of most Aussie streets. 

Telstra has now announced that it will drag Australia’s payphones into the 21st century by making them Wi-Fi hotspots, and what’s more, connecting will be free to access. While the majority of the nation’s 12,000 Telstra payphones will remain regular ol’ telephones for now, from today 3,000 will be offering Wi-Fi, with the aim of making the entire network Wi-Fi enabled within a year.

Telstra payphones have previously offered Wi-Fi to Telstra customers as a plan inclusion, but since offering unlimited data on its contracts, that perk has become redundant, leading the telco to think altruistically rather than retiring the feature altogether.

You can find the payphones that are now Wi-Fi enabled via the Telstra website.

Want less Wi-Fi, not more? Check out this national network of 'Zero-G' off-the-grid holiday spots.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.