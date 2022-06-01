'Zero G' is a new campaign to create totally tech-free spaces in the Aussie wilderness

When it comes to data, you’ve probably heard of all the Gs – but it’s possible that lately, you haven’t given much thought to the phenomenon that is Zero G. What used to be the unquestioned norm across most of human existence has now become a limited commodity, with tech-free locations growing increasingly more rare for off-the-beaten-track travel ventures.

As such, the folks over at Great Northern have made it their mission to preserve remaining tech-free nature sanctuaries across Australia, with them creating a petition to save 35 slices of wilderness from encroaching phone towers. For the rest of us, they have crafted an interactive map that shows you the exact positioning of the last few corners of Aussie wilderness that exist without any data connection at all, allowing you to go forth and access a world that doesn't have 4567 unread emails in it. There’s definitely an argument here that this is a little, as they say, ‘scary’ – but for those who value restful contemplation in the uninterrupted arms of Mother Earth (and haven’t seen Wolf Creek) this Zero G project presents an invaluable travel opportunity to get off every kind of grid possible, preserving your own inner peace – and the environment to boot.

In New South Wales, there are five off-grid locations that fall under the big ol’ Zero G banner, with all of them offering a variety of unadulterated wilderness explorations for the tech-discerning adventurer. These include Gundabooka National Park, the Pinnacle at Border Ranges, Barrington Tops National Park, Boyd River Campground and Colo Meroo Campground, with each of these off-grid locations full of bewitching wilderness, starry nights and absolutely no relentless electronic pinging ruining your REM sleep cycle.

If you want to get in on preserving the past – and in the process, preserving the future, you can click here to find out all you need to know.

Very keen to get off grid? Check out our list of the best wild winter getaways you can take from Sydney.