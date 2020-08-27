The 2020 Bondi Festival has been cancelled

With restrictions on mass gatherings and other health protocols still a daily reality for Sydneysiders and event organisers alike, the team behind the Bondi Festival has made the decision to postpone this year's festivities, which had been scheduled to take place between September 26 and October 10. A similar event will now hopefully take place during the winter of 2021.

The organisers made the decision "following an extensive review of the most up-to-date advice regarding restrictions", they said in a statement. While the festival was originally intended to take place with rigorous physical distancing measures and strict hygiene practices in place, a constantly changing environment and uncertainty around the nature of public gatherings had made the festival a difficult reality. The Bondi kite spectacular the Festival of Winds, another popular annual fixture in the area that had been originally been planned for September, will also no longer take place this year.

Did you hear? The Falls Festival has also been cancelled.

Share the story