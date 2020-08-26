Falls Festival has been cancelled this year

The annual music and arts festival has been running since 1993

New Year's Eve 2020 just got a little quieter. Falls Festival has announced the event will not be taking place this year across any of its locations, which usually include Lorne, Marion Bay, Byron Bay and Fremantle.

In a statement on social media, the Falls team said that due to border restrictions as well as the "current status of things", the festival would not be able to proceed over New Year's Eve as per usual.

In May, the festival was optimistic about being able to run this summer and announced it would go ahead with an all Australian line-up. In July, the festival cancelled Falls Festival Marion Bay to "allow us the best opportunity for long term viability."

Festival organisers are calling on fans to consider the cancellation a raincheck, and are working with government stakeholders and key agencies to "get Falls Festival back in the calendar."

