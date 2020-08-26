Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Falls Festival has been cancelled this year
Falls Festival
Photograph: Joseph Mayers

Falls Festival has been cancelled this year

The annual music and arts festival has been running since 1993

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Wednesday August 26 2020, 10:30am
New Year's Eve 2020 just got a little quieter. Falls Festival has announced the event will not be taking place this year across any of its locations, which usually include Lorne, Marion Bay, Byron Bay and Fremantle.

In a statement on social media, the Falls team said that due to border restrictions as well as the "current status of things", the festival would not be able to proceed over New Year's Eve as per usual. 

View this post on Instagram

Dear Falls Fam, #FallsFestival will no longer be taking place this year. In May, as the nation seemed to be moving into recovery mode, we were optimistic about forging ahead and supporting our local industry with an all Aussie edition of Falls Festival. We were especially excited to reunite many live music fans, get industry crew back on the job, and contribute to the economies of the communities where Falls takes place. However, given the current status of things and border restrictions in place, it won’t be possible to hold Falls Festival in our regular New Year’s timeframe. As we work with government stakeholders and key agencies to get Falls Festival back in the calendar, as always your safety is our priority. Consider this a raincheck, and please know we will be back with more information as it comes to hand. In the meantime, we’re sending love to our Victorian Falls community. Hang in there! And to all of our Falls fam, stay well and safe. We hope to be with you all again soon. ❤️ Big Love Falls xx 📸: Dave Kan

A post shared by Falls Festival (@fallsfestival) on

In May, the festival was optimistic about being able to run this summer and announced it would go ahead with an all Australian line-up. In July, the festival cancelled Falls Festival Marion Bay to "allow us the best opportunity for long term viability."

Festival organisers are calling on fans to consider the cancellation a raincheck, and are working with government stakeholders and key agencies to "get Falls Festival back in the calendar."

