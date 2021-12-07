Sydneysiders are used to celebrating Christmas Day in the sun, with a trip to the beach before a family barbie the traditional itinerary for most. However, last summer the Harbour City had its first wet Christmas in quite some years, and given the relentlessly dismal weather NSW has endured in recent weeks, courtesy of a powerful La Niña in the Pacific, you’d be forgiven for feeling more than a little pessimistic about whether this festive season being similarly soaked.

However, the advanced weather forecast for December 25 in Sydney has now dropped, and there are definitely some silver linings beside the grey clouds. According to AccuWeather, it won’t be a total summer slamdunk, unfortunately – the afternoon is likely to bring a thunderstorm – but it certainly won’t be a total drenching either, with just one hour of rain predicted for the entire day. The peak temp will be a balmy 26 degrees, and cloud cover will be around 43 per cent, so plenty of glimpses of blue sky to look forward to.

New Year’s Eve is looking to be even more promising, with mostly sunny conditions, just a 4 per cent chance of a storm and a high of 29 degrees.

One thing that will be consistently the case for the rest of December, however, is high humidity. Most of 2021’s remaining days will be extremely muggy, but the final week of the year, between December 26-31, will feature mostly sunny skies, so at least you have an excuse to strip off at the beach when that humidity gets to be too much.

