News / Art

The Art Gallery of NSW has launched an art project for kids to tackle at home

By Divya Venkataraman Posted: Tuesday April 14 2020, 3:24pm

Photograph: Supplied/AGNSW Del Kathryn Barton, and the little toe said….listen, listen to the earth, 2019, acrylic on French linen 240 x 200 cm © Del Kathryn Barton

Is your little one an artistic genius just waiting to be discovered? Maybe they've exhausted all the options of potential creatures that can be made out of pipe-cleaners and toilet rolls? Well, here's your chance to redirect all that pent-up energy into a new, creative project. 

As part of the Art Gallery of New South Wales' online program of activities and workshops, Together in Art, Australian artist Del Kathryn Barton is running a project about the inner lives of primary school-aged children. She's published a call-out for their artwork – made out of any material, whatever you have on hand – which explores their inner world. It can be two-dimensional or three-dimensional, made from paint on canvas or scavenged objects. AGNSW will pick out some of the submitted artworks to display online from May 18. Dr Norman Swan is a fan, too. 

 

 

If your child is aged between 5 – 12, give them the rundown and take a full-colour photograph of the finished product. It's a great way to keep wandering hands and minds occupied. Check out the list of requirements here. They've got until April 30 to submit – so arm them with some paintbrushes and get creating. 


