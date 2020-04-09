The Art Gallery of NSW has put some of its coolest exhibitions online

The creative team at the Arts Gallery of NSW (AGNSW) have been flat out getting all their good stuff up online to share under the feel-good banner #TogetherinArt.

“This is a heartfelt and uplifting project developed by our staff in collaboration with artists and our gallery communities,” AGNSW director Dr Michael Brand says. "It shares stories of optimism through art, and, in the spirit of hope, unearths some of the fascinating and triumphant ways that art survived past times of crisis.”

We already took a look at the adorable pairing of art classes hosted by Archibald-winning artist Ben Quilty and his 11-year-old daughter, Livvy, but there’s a whole heap more to uncover.

We love the cheeky humour of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art curator Coby Edgar’s pocket exhibition COVID-19 for dummies. Using First Nations artworks to teach us all how to stay safely socially distanced is a genius idea, particularly the smart deployment of super-cool Destiny Deacon polaroid picture Over the Fence.

There’s also a really cool blog post from assistant curator of international art Lisa Catt, whose dream residency in Mexican cultural hub Oaxaca was sadly cut short by this crisis. Now self-isolating in Bronte, she shares her whirlwind adventures in words and lush pictures here.

And if you’re already missing AGNSW’s stellar Japan Supernatural exhibition, find out more about beautiful representations of yōkai, the spooky spirits, weird monsters and creepy demons of Japanese folklore – the perfect representations of our crazy times right now.

Full of creative riches, Together in Art is also packed full of ideas you can tackle at home. You can sign up for the weekly newsletter here.

Want to support more Sydney art institutions? Check out what the Casula Powerhouse team have in store here.