Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Beauty and the Beast production shot
Photograph: Johan Perrson/Disney Theatrical

The Australian premiere of West End mega hit 'Beauty and the Beast' is coming to Sydney

Be their guest at the first Aussie showing of the latest production

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

It’s a tale as old as time, but the Australian premiere of Disney Theatrical’s Broadway blockbuster Beauty and the Beast is getting a thoroughly modern makeover ahead of its debut at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre in June 2023. Securing the first Australian showing of this new production continues Sydney’s winning streak of bagging the premiere seasons of major international shows, including first Down Under outings of Broadway blockbuster Hamilton, Disney’s smash-hit stage adaptation of Frozen and most recently, the massively popular Moulin Rouge.

Beauty and the Beast is one of Disney Theatrical’s most successful productions. Since opening on Broadway in 1994, it has toured to more than 40 countries around the world and has been seen by 35 million people to date. The original Broadway production came to Melbourne’s Princess Theatre in 1996, starring Hugh Jackman as Gaston, Bert Newton as Cogsworth and Rachel Beck as Belle. The production coming to Sydney has been updated using state-of-the-art stage tech and will feature new costumes and set. Olivier Award nominee Matt West will direct and choreograph, while the original creative team, including titans of the musical theatre world like lyricist Tim Rice, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward and composer Alan Menken, have been assembled to reimagine the show for a 21st-century audience.

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said that more than 400,000 people are expected to see the show when it opens next winter adding: “Bringing blockbuster musicals like Beauty and the Beast to Sydney is the key to turbocharging the NSW visitor economy.”

Can't wait for your next dose of musical magic? These are the best shows you can see in Sydney right now.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.