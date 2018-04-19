The Basement lives on thanks to Australian entrepreneur Albert Dadon

Last week, Sydneysiders rallied outside NSW Parliament to protest the closure of Circular Quay music venue the Basement after nearly 50 years of operation. Sixty people, armed with mirror balls and ukuleles called upon the government to protect the venue for use as a space for live music.

One week on from the rally, jazz musician and proud owner of Melbourne’s Bird’s Basement Albert Dadon has officially acquired the name and assets of the Basement and he’s looking for possible CBD locations to continue the legacy venue.

In a press release, Dadon says he’s saddened to see the Basement close: “It was a loss to the cultural health of the city and Australia,” he says. “I hope that with the help of those who are committed to retain and reinvigorate Sydney’s music scene we will find an ideal new location of the Basement.’

Dadon played a pivotal role in saving the Melbourne International Jazz Festival when funding was cut by the City of Melbourne 18 years ago. Dadon is also responsible for establishing the Australian Jazz Bell Awards. He plans to open the Basement in a new location in Sydney as soon as possible.

Though the Basement may live on in name, there’s no news yet on what will become of the former venue space at 7 Macquarie Place.

