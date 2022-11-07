Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Big Prawn at the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre
Photograph: Nikki To

The biggest golden prawn in the southern hemisphere has been unpeeled at the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre

"Shane Prawn" joins the ranks of Australia's Big Things at the Marrickville brewery

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

Stop the presses! Very big news has come to the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre in Marrickville! On Monday, November 7, the brewery named for the former Australian prime minister and beer enthusiast unveiled (or rather, unpeeled) arguably their biggest accomplishment to date. How? By way of a giant, animatronic golden prawn. 

Affectionately dubbed "Shane Prawn" the crustacean is the crown jewel of the Centre's bistro, the Lucky Prawn. The dramatic deveining also marked the venue's first ever Monday service, a permanent addition which means you can cop an eye-full every day of the week.

Sure, the brewery may have donated nearly half a million bucks to Land Care Australia, and yeah the team may have given away free slabs of beer to encourage people to get Covid-19 vaccinations, but frankly we reckon their greatest contribution to the community is the fact that the Big Prawn's arms move. Be gently swayed into a trance by your new arthropod overlord while smashing a schooner and a succulent Chinese meal. The prawn demands it.

And we thought the Inner West suburb couldn't get any cooler!

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.