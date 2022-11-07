The biggest golden prawn in the southern hemisphere has been unpeeled at the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre

Stop the presses! Very big news has come to the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre in Marrickville! On Monday, November 7, the brewery named for the former Australian prime minister and beer enthusiast unveiled (or rather, unpeeled) arguably their biggest accomplishment to date. How? By way of a giant, animatronic golden prawn.

Affectionately dubbed "Shane Prawn" the crustacean is the crown jewel of the Centre's bistro, the Lucky Prawn. The dramatic deveining also marked the venue's first ever Monday service, a permanent addition which means you can cop an eye-full every day of the week.

Sure, the brewery may have donated nearly half a million bucks to Land Care Australia, and yeah the team may have given away free slabs of beer to encourage people to get Covid-19 vaccinations, but frankly we reckon their greatest contribution to the community is the fact that the Big Prawn's arms move. Be gently swayed into a trance by your new arthropod overlord while smashing a schooner and a succulent Chinese meal. The prawn demands it.