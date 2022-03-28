Time Out says

Suspend your reality for a moment. Imagine it's 1980s Australia and you're a True Blue Bruce. This is truly your time. On the cusp of its five year birthday, Hawke's Brewing Company, the brewery co-founded by former prime minister Bob Hawke, has thrown open the doors of a flagship venue, housed inside its newly built 2,100 square-meter brewery in Marrickville.

Dubbed the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre, in honour of the company’s late namesake, the club is a cathedralesque space adorned with enormous brew tanks, museum like pool rooms, and a nostalgic RLS-style Australian-Chinese bistro from one of Sydney's top chefs.

The venue is delivering a full service bar, fronted by 10 taps pouring Hawke’s core range beers, plus a rotation of new “One Hit Wonder” limited release styles. The addition of the venue’s Chinese-Australian bistro rounds out the Leisure Centre’s quintessential '80s-pub and community club experience. If your mind is immediately cast back to your childhood of sizzling black bean steak, honey prawns, san choy bao and deep fried ice cream – in this case, an equally '80s-tastic Vienetta – you're spot on.

Developed by chef Nic Wong (Cho Cho San, CicciaBella), the restaurant, The Lucky Prawn, will be serving up quintessential RSL classics made for a 2022 palate. Everything is designed to be shared across a Lazy Susan, with tank-fresh beers to wash it all down. If you want the true '80s Australiana experience though, bust out the golden microphone aka Crown Lager, which will be available for a lofty $14 a pop.

The multi-room venue was first proposed back in 2016, and was overseen as a pet project for the former prime minister, whos left-leaning policies and record-breaking ability to smash a yard-glass in 11 seconds flat, earned him a space in many Australian's hearts. So dear was the project to Hawke's heart, that the venue's pool room has been recreated so that we, the adoring public, can get a glimpse into the man, the myth, the legend's inner sanctum.

