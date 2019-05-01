The Chemical Brothers are coming to Sydney this year

Grammy Award-winning electronic duo the Chemical Brothers have announced a three-date tour of Australia this year with special guests the Avalanches (DJ set only).

Starting out in Brisbane on October 31, the Chemical Brothers will be heading to the Dome at Sydney Showground, then Melbourne Arena on November 5, with their No Geography Live show, which has been well received overseas.

It’ll be their first visit to Australia since 2013, and the duo that brought us ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’, ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’ and ‘Galvanize’ will be performing one show only in each city.

The Chemical Brothers (Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons) have sold more than 12 million albums and six million singles worldwide over the course of their 25-year career. Their ninth album No Geography is their follow up to 2015’s Grammy-nominated Born In The Echoes.

Tickets go on sale for the Chemical Brothers from Friday May 3.

The Chemical Brothers play an all ages gig at the Dome, Sydney Showground on Saturday November 2.

