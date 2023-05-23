Sydney
H.E.R. performing at the Sydney Opera House, Vivid 2018
Photograph: Daniel BoudH.E.R. performing at Vivid 2018

The best gigs and parties at Vivid Sydney

Navigate your way through the loaded music and party program with these winners

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher
Another year, and we have an even more jam-packed program of Vivid-adjacent music and club nights to peruse. We've done the browse work for you and unearthed the acts and big nights out you should put your coin behind (or even enjoy for nix). From free open-air concerts with First Nations legends to neon-soaked rave caves, here are the best gigs and parties to treat your ears and move your bod to.

Want to cram more in on your way to a show? Pair your night out with the visual spectacular of the Vivid Sydney Light Walk.

RECOMMENDED: The ultimate guide to Vivid Sydney 2023

Vivid Sydney's best music events and parties

Vivid Live at Sydney Opera House
Photograph: Supplied/Gxbrielle Mxry | Budjerah

Vivid Live at Sydney Opera House

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Sydney

The Sydney Opera House will be transformed inside and out as it hosts an unbelievable line-up of shows for its centrepiece contemporary music event. Vivid Live will feature more than 45 artists, including 19 international artists, six Australian exclusives, three orchestral collaborations and four party collectives. There's everything from the new wave of R'n'B, to punktastic Nordic noise and thumping club nights. Check out our round-up of highlights.

Vivid Music at Carriageworks
Photograph: Carriageworks/Jordan Munns | Soft Centre

Vivid Music at Carriageworks

  • Nightlife
  • Eveleigh

If you’re looking for a hot hub of concerts full of cutting-edge acts, alongside radical parties bathed in a sea of lasers, then look no further than Carriageworks’ Vivid festival offerings for 2023. Eveleigh’s former-industrial-site turned multi-arts-precinct is being taken over by local and international music acts and funky party starters. We've rounded up the highlights over here.

 

Tumbalong Nights at Darling Harbour
Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW

Tumbalong Nights at Darling Harbour

The bullseye at the centre of Darling Harbour, Tumbalong Park is your go-to for free and eclectic contemporary music in the very heart of the Vivid Light Walk. Catch 12 nights of live music with artists from Africa to Arnhem Land, as well as Sydney's finest acts – free for all, with an open invitation to dance. Plus, DJs keep the vibes high from Sunday to Wednesday nights and beloved Australian children's acts kick things off before the lights turn on, every Saturday from 5pm.

Thump along to ‘Treaty’ when the monumentally influential Yolngu supergroup Yothu Yindi kicks off celebrations on Saturday May 27, supported by Ziggy Ramo. On Friday June 2, to celebrate 15 years of Triple J’s Unearthed High, the station is bringing together previous winners and finalists for a one-off live and free concert with some very special guests for a giant celebration. On other nights you can catch legendary musicians like Emma Donovan and Dan Sultan. Check out the full Tumbalong Nights program here.

Supper Club at Mary's Underground
Photograph: Supplied/Vivid Sydney | Trevor Ashley

Supper Club at Mary's Underground

  • Music
  • Circular Quay

Vivid’s late night lounge is back and packed with a tempting line-up of guests for one-off evenings of honky-tonk revelry. Following last year’s inaugural Supper Club, drag queen extraordinaire Trevor Ashley returns to transform Mary’s Underground into an intimate cabaret lounge. Expect live performances from headliners including Tim Draxl, PauliniChristine Anu, Reuben Kaye and more alongside loads of surprise acts each night.

 

Silent Disco at Sydney Tower Eye
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Tower Eye

Silent Disco at Sydney Tower Eye

Sydney’s highest silent disco also comes with an unbeatable birds-eye view of the Vivid lights. From 250-metres above the city, you can groove away to the party beats pumpin’ through your light-up headphones (you get to choose between three music channels) while sipping on tasty drinks and lapping up epic views of the illuminations that engulf the city. It’s happening over three Fridays on June 2, 9 and 16 from 8-11pm. Tickets are $70 per person and you must book ahead over here to avoid missing out. Strictly 18+.

Glow Party at Grain Bar
Photograph: Supplied/Grain Bar

Glow Party at Grain Bar

Every weekend during Vivid, Circular Quay’s elegant underground whisky bar below the Four Seasons Hotel becomes a neon-soaked disco cave. The bar will be shining bright and pumping beats by a neon DJ, and visitors can partake in glowing face paint and sip on delicious Vivid themed cocktails and luminating bottles of Champagne from Moet Hennessy and Dom Perignon. Walk-ins are always welcome, so you might as well stop in before or after walking through the lights of Vivid Sydney. Follow @GrainBarSyd for more details.

Paradise Fair at the Powerhouse
Photograph: Powerhouse/Zan Wimberley

Paradise Fair at the Powerhouse

This after-hours event at the Powerhouse pn Thursday, June 15, is all about discovery, disruption and wicked delight – think 'Alisi in Pacific Wonderland' where nothing is quite what it seems. Flip the script with artist Yuki Kihara, in a night celebrating her stunning, bold exhibition Paradise Camp in partnership with Vivid Ideas. This wholesome party includes a pop-up bar, garland making, a Pacific dance showcase talks, workshops and more. Entry is free and you can register for tickets over here.

A Tribute to Archie Roach at Sydney Town Hall
Photograph: Vivid Sydney/Lisa Businovski

A Tribute to Archie Roach at Sydney Town Hall

  • Music
  • Sydney

Celebrate the legacy of one of Australia’s most potent and powerful truth-tellers, songmen and activists, Archie Roach. A Bend in the River: A Tribute to Archie Roach is a night full of tribute performances taking over Sydney Town Hall on Friday, June 9. The line-up includes Roach’s long-time friends, collaborators and contemporaries, with the likes of Paul Kelly, Emma Donovan, Dan Sultan, Kutcha Edwards, Dobby, Sally Dastey, Becca Hatch and more.

 

