The Sydney Opera House will be transformed inside and out as it hosts an unbelievable line-up of shows for its centrepiece contemporary music event. Vivid Live will feature more than 45 artists, including 19 international artists, six Australian exclusives, three orchestral collaborations and four party collectives. There's everything from the new wave of R'n'B, to punktastic Nordic noise and thumping club nights. Check out our round-up of highlights.
Another year, and we have an even more jam-packed program of Vivid-adjacent music and club nights to peruse. We've done the browse work for you and unearthed the acts and big nights out you should put your coin behind (or even enjoy for nix). From free open-air concerts with First Nations legends to neon-soaked rave caves, here are the best gigs and parties to treat your ears and move your bod to.
Want to cram more in on your way to a show? Pair your night out with the visual spectacular of the Vivid Sydney Light Walk.