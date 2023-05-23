Another year, and we have an even more jam-packed program of Vivid-adjacent music and club nights to peruse. We've done the browse work for you and unearthed the acts and big nights out you should put your coin behind (or even enjoy for nix). From free open-air concerts with First Nations legends to neon-soaked rave caves, here are the best gigs and parties to treat your ears and move your bod to.

Want to cram more in on your way to a show? Pair your night out with the visual spectacular of the Vivid Sydney Light Walk.