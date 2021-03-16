Sydney
Some old dolls from an escape room
Photograph: Supplied/The Cipher Room

The Cipher Room is launching a new, super-creepy escape room in a new location

The setting is a haunted toy shop and we're not scared, you're scared

By Time Out editors
One of Sydney's seminal escape room experiences is expanding into Chucky territory. The Cipher Room is opening new premises in May Street, St Peters (a short distance from their original Newtown rooms) to launch Mr Pepper's Toy Shop.

The premise of the new room is an abandoned toy shop tucked down an alleyway in the old part of town. The shop has been empty for over 70 years, but lately there have been strange noises and lights witnessed coming from inside. Game players must venture into the shop and discover the truth, and judging by the released imagery the room has plenty of old-style dollies with those eyes that have a way of staring into your soul. The game is recommended for players aged 16 and over.

The Cipher Room is a favourite among Sydney escape room aficionados and currently the highest-rated Australian escape room on TripAdvisor. They offer three other escape room experiences at their Newtown premises: The Marlowe Hotel (film noir), Espionage (WWII spycraft) and The Cabin (serial killer). A family-run business, the Cipher Room is a project by proud Newtown locals who source their props from local second-hand and vintage shops. 

The new Cipher Room opens at 31-35 May Street, St Peters on March 23 – book here.

Discover the best escape rooms in Sydney.

