You'll be able to check them out early next year at the coming-soon Woollahra Gallery

From kooky condiments to a crowned cyclops, the 56 petite but perfectly formed entries to this year’s Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize have been announced. Even with a cap of 80cm in any direction, they’re an eye-opening bunch all hoping to secure their own slice of an impressive $29,000 prize pool.

A staggering 844 entries will be whittled down to four category winners for the award’s 20th anniversary by a judging panel including MCA curator Lara Strongman, fashion designer Jenny Kee and art historian and archaeologist Joanna Capon. Strongman was wowed by what she saw. “From glorious kitsch to conceptual rigour by way of politics and humour, the award is a showcase for the creativity of Australian artists, both established and emerging.”

Local hero Mechelle Bounpraseuth, the first-generation daughter of Laotian refugees, has crafted a saucy ceramic sculpture (pictured below) with lookalikes of Heinz tomato sauce and Vegemite, with a jar of Nescafé coffee on the side for good measure. We also love Gunditjmara/Yorta Yorta artist Josh Muir’s work ‘Seeing’. Michael Harrell’s hilariously cheeky naked Trump, Putin and Kim Jong-Un send-up ‘Politics?’ (pictured above) is peak 2020.

Even better news, you’ll be able to make your own mind early next year when the finalists’ work goes on show at the brand new Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf, with a 122-year-old heritage-listed building currently undergoing a swish transformation into a cultural community hub.

Woollahra mayor Susan Wynne was thrilled by the huge volume of outstanding entries. “To see such an enthusiastic response to the prize, during such a difficult year, only strengthens our commitment to cultural development and reinforces the decision we have made to open our first art gallery next year.”

Photograph: Supplied/Mechelle Bounpraseuth Mechelle Bounpraseuth’s saucy sculpture

Can't wait until next year? Scope out the best exhibitions opening this year.